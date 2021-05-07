Hawley gets 20 interviews in just 1 week to complain about being 'canceled'

Sen. Josh Hawley has promoted his book to millions of people as he makes the rounds of right-wing media.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who has complained about a purported "cancel culture" and has written a new book alleging that conservatives are being silenced by "Big Tech," has given at least 20 interviews tied to the launch of his book.

Hawley's book promotion has now been seen and heard by millions of people, calling into question the senator's expressed concerns about conservatives not being allowed to express their points of view.

Republicans have embraced the idea of a left-wing "cancel culture" silencing voices on the right as media companies have begun reckoning with and reacting to instances of racism, sexism, misogyny, and other forms of bigotry.

Hawley even complained that he was being canceled while being interviewed about his book.

"Don't try to censor, cancel, and silence me here," Hawley said during an interview on Tuesday with the Washington Post.

"Senator, we're hosting you today," replied the Post's Cat Zakrzewski.

Along with the Post, Hawley has spoken to the Washington Examiner, Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin, "Fox & Friends," Sean Hannity, Lara Trump, Ben Shapiro, Larry Kudlow, Hugh Hewitt, Dennis Prager, Steve Deace, Tony Perkins, Steve Bannon, Megyn Kelly, Glenn Beck, Ed Morrissey, Newsmax TV, and Stuart Varney.

Hawley also did a question-and-answer livestream about his book.

Many of the programs Hawley has appeared on have millions of viewers on television. Several of the programs also appear in radio syndication, where millions of people can hear him speak. Additionally, the videos of those interviews have hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

Hawley has promoted most of the appearances for his book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," on his Twitter account — which has not been canceled. He also touted them on his Facebook page.

The book was originally due to be published by Simon & Schuster, but the publisher dropped Hawley after he egged on protesters outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

"After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book," the company said in a statement. "We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

The book was then picked up by the conservative publisher Regnery, which has been the go-to publisher for the right for decades.

Hawley recently said he does not regret cheering on the Jan. 6 protesters or his role in contesting the results of the 2020 election.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.