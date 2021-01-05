GOP senator claims 'antifa' attacked his home — but video shows he's lying

Advertisement

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) told numerous lies about a protest outside of his Washington, D.C., residence.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) tried to get sympathy from right-wing supporters on Monday by claiming he was targeted by "antifa" protesting outside his home in Washington, D.C.

However, video evidence dismantles his entire story, catching Hawley in a lie.

"Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can't travel," Hawley tweeted. "They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence."

Advertisement

None of what Hawley said is true.

The group that protested outside his residence was not "antifa," a term used to describe a militant anti-fascist movement. It was a small group of people from the organization ShutDownDC, which says it is dedicated to stopping Donald Trump and his allies from stealing the election.

The group videotaped the entire protest, which they described as a "vigil for democracy."

It shows no threats of violence and no vandalism. The small group lit votive candles, held signs that said "Trump Lost," and chanted, "Hawley, Hawley shame on you. Biden-Harris won through and through."

The group was protesting against Hawley because he is one of 11 Republican senators who plan to object on Wednesday to Congress' certification of the results of the presidential vote in the Electoral College, backing up Trump's demand that Republicans help him steal the election he lost in a landslide.

"Activists lit candles and delivered a copy of the US Constitution to Hawley's door," the group said in a statement on its website. "The crowd chanted 'Shame! Shame on Hawley!' and 'Protect Democracy from the GOP.' They also read messages from voters in the states whose election results Hawley and the other Senators are planning to contest, including Missouri and Pennsylvania. Police arrived at around 7:45PM."

The 50-minute video ends with the group leaving the residence.

Hawley announced on Dec. 30 that he is going to object to certification of the Electoral College vote when Congress meets on Wednesday to formalize President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

He cited false claims of voter fraud that have been rejected by dozens of courts across the country in saying why he believes the election shouldn't be certified.

"I cannot vote to certify electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws," Hawley said in a statement. "And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort by mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden."

Efforts by Republicans to stop certification of the Electoral College results are doomed to fail.

Yet more than 140 Republican members of Congress, and roughly a dozen Republican senators, are in on the plan, putting themselves on record that they are OK with subverting the will of the people to steal the election from Biden.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.