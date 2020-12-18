Millionaire senator: Giving $1,200 to struggling families isn't fair to their kids

Advertisement

Sen. Ron Johnson complained that stimulus checks would be 'mortgaging our children's future.'

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Friday blocked a bill to include $1,200 direct payments to Americans as part of a new round of coronavirus relief, complaining it's too expensive and somehow unfair to people.

"We are mortgaging our children's future, without reforms, without targeting," he said, insisting it was better to deny desperately needed relief to Americans rather than add any more to the national debt.

Johnson, who according to OpenSecrets is worth over $39 million, has been insisting that Americans don't actually need that much help.

"We shouldn’t be scattering [money] with a shotgun approach," he said Thursday, "just providing all kinds of money to all kinds of people."

"I think this pandemic will be over before more people realize," he added.