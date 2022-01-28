Senior Editor

JOB TITLE: Senior Editor

WHO WE ARE: The American Independent covers national, state, and local politics from our unique point of view as a leading digital news platform for the left. We fact check, debunk, and hold powerful people to account, both within the larger national conversation and by shining a light on people and issues that otherwise might not receive the coverage they deserve.



OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking an associate editor to join our growing team. The ideal candidate will be fluent in AP style, and able to work independently in a collaborative, rapid-response environment.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with other editors on daily content.

Assist reporters with pitches and in story selection to ensure content is unique, sourced, and aligned with our mission.

Execute content production from draft to publication (line editing, fact-checking, image selection, and workshopping headlines).

Communicate with other editors on priorities and schedule for content.

Contribute to ongoing improvement of editorial production systems.

QUALIFICATIONS

4+ years of relevant work experience in online publishing; breaking news experience is a major plus

Solid understanding of current domestic politics.

A successful track record of working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Ability to guide and collaborate with writers on articles and in pitch selection.

Have a thorough understanding of AP style.

Ability to work well with a team in a virtual workspace.

PAY: This is a full-time position with a starting salary range of $85k annually, commensurate with experience. Generous benefits package including medical, dental, and vision insurance, and paid time off. DC-based preferred.

TO APPLY: To apply, please send an email to talent@americanindependent.com with the subject line “Senior Editor - YourName” and include your resume and a cover letter explaining your interest in the position.

The American Independent is an equal opportunity employer. We value diversity of ideas, experiences, and cultures, and we strongly encourage applicants from communities underrepresented in the media, including women, people of color, LGBTQIA individuals, and members of religious minorities. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, veteran status, or medical condition.