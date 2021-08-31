Sidney Powell is still lying about the 2020 election despite billion-dollar lawsuits

The 'Kraken' lawyer and ardent Trump loyalist won't back down from her claims that voting machine companies threw the 2020 election.

Despite facing multiple lawsuits with the potential to bankrupt her and the possibility of losing her license to practice law, former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell is still lying that two voting machine companies stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump — a lie that many believe helped lead to the violent and deadly insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In an interview with an Australian media outlet that hit the airwaves Monday, Powell again claimed that voting machine companies Smartmatic USA and Dominion Voting Systems were part of an effort to steal the election from Trump — a completely false assertion.

And when Australian reporter Sarah Ferguson presented Powell with facts that showed how her conspiracy theories could not possibly be true, Powell doubled down.

In one example from the interview, Ferguson told Powell that Smartmatic USA had only one contract in a single county in one state in the 2020 election, but Powell refused to admit that was true.

"No, I'm not prepared to accept that fact," Powell said. "I think Smartmatic's involvement was far more significant than that. Do I think they're trying to minimize their involvement? Of course, I do."

And Powell continued to say she will present evidence that the election was rife with fraud — a threat she has been making since the election in November 2020 but has yet to actually follow through on.

"I disagree with that completely, and we have and will produce additional evidence that shows otherwise," Powell said, referring to the Trump administration's own assessment that the 2020 election was the most secure in history.

Both Smartmatic USA and Dominion Voting Systems are suing Powell, as well as a host of other Trump supporters and right-wing media figures, for pushing the lies about the voting machine companies and their role in the 2020 election.

Smartmatic USA's lawsuit against Powell — as well as former New York City mayor turned Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani — is for $2.7 billion. While Dominion Voting System is suing Powell for $1.3 billion.

Powell's lawyers defended her against the suit from Dominion Voting Systems by saying that "no reasonable person" would believe her lies. Yet she continues to tell them, raising questions about how much legal exposure she's subjecting herself to as the suits make their way through the courts.

Aside from the financial ruin the lawsuits present, Powell was also sanctioned for her role in a lawsuit that sought to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Michigan.

The judge wrote in a scathing opinion that the lawsuit Powell filed "was never about fraud."

"It was about undermining the People’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so," federal judge Linda V. Parker wrote.

Parker ordered Powell and other attorneys on the suit to pay the legal fees incurred by the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan to defend against the legal challenge.

Powell is also facing an investigatory hearing in November about whether she should be stripped of her law license for her efforts to overturn the election.

While Powell's legal efforts on behalf of Trump failed, her lies about the election resonated with Trump supporters, many of whom now wrongly believe the election was stolen.

A Yahoo News/YouGov poll from August found that 66% of Republicans believe "the election was rigged and stolen from Trump."

That belief helped lead to the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, when an angry mob of Trump supporters violently broke into the building to try to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's victory.

The attack led to multiple deaths, as well as injuries for 140 law enforcement officers who responded. Four police officers who responded to the attack have since died.

