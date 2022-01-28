State Politics Reporter

JOB TITLE: State Politics Reporter

WHO WE ARE: The American Independent is seeking an experienced political reporter to join our growing team to focus on original and enterprise reporting covering candidates and officeholders at the state level. Ideal candidates will have at least three years of experience writing for online publications in a fast-paced news environment, exceptional news judgment, a solid understanding of American politics, and the ability to write compelling and accurate stories through a progressive lens.



OVERVIEW: The American Independent is seeking an experienced political reporter to join our growing team to focus on original and enterprise reporting covering candidates and officeholders at the state level. Ideal candidates will have at least three years of experience writing for online publications in a fast-paced news environment, exceptional news judgment, a solid understanding of American politics, and the ability to write compelling and accurate stories through a progressive lens.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Pitch fresh angles on big reported news of the day, as well as longer enterprise stories that rely on original reporting.

Be able to quickly and cleanly write breaking news stories when needed.

Track news developments in real time and share with the editorial team as needed.

Cultivate a wide network of sources within American politics and progressive issue advocacy.

Collaborate with other team members as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS

Exceptional writing skills. Your writing must be clean and compelling. Fluency in AP style is a major plus.

Excellent understanding of national politics, particularly as it relates to governors, secretaries of state, state legislators and other non-federal offices.

Solid news judgment.

Communicative, engaged, and eager to take initiative.

Capable of managing multiple priorities simultaneously. Able to adjust priorities and/or story focus quickly as the news shifts.

Organized, detail-oriented.

Ability to work well with others in a virtual workspace.

Qualified candidates will be asked to complete a timed writing test.

PAY: Starting salary of $70k plus benefits, commensurate with experience. Our team is currently all remote, though DC-based reporters who can eventually work from our office are strongly preferred.

TO APPLY: To apply, send a resume, a cover letter explaining why you are the right fit for this position, and links to three writing samples to talent@americanindependent.com.

The American Independent is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We value a diverse workforce and strongly encourage applicants of all backgrounds to apply, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, or disability.