Trump press secretary says it's Democrats' fault he needs to slur Muslims

Trump and Republicans both have targeted Democrats with smears as their justification for Trump's Iran strike — the so-called 'imminent threat — has eroded.

In an interview with Fox on Monday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham defended Donald Trump's decision to retweet an Islamophobic meme, arguing that it was necessary because Democrats have criticized his decision to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Trump on Monday morning retweeted a post depicting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in Muslim dress along with the caption, "The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue."

During Grisham's appearance, Fox host Harris Faulkner read a response from writer Hend Amry that asked why Trump used "the way I and millions of other Americans dress and the religious beliefs that We hold as a slur."

Amry added, "This absolutely must be condemned by congressional lawmakers on both sides of the aisle."

Grisham was unapologetic.

"I think the president is making clear that the Democrats are, have been parroting Iranian talking points and almost taking the side of terrorists and those who were out to kill the Americans," said Grisham.

Grisham added, "I think the president was making the point that the Democrats seem to hate him so much that they're willing to be on the side of countries and leadership of countries who want to kill Americans."

Grisham's comments are in line with those of other Republicans who have sought to deflect from concerns about the legitimacy and effectiveness of the strike.

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) was recently forced to issue an apology last week after he said Democrats who voted to constrain Trump's war powers were "in love with terrorists."

The administration has thus far been unable to justify Trump's claim that Iran posed an "imminent threat" to the United States before he ordered a strike to kill Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani. Subsequently, with support from members of both parties, the House voted to limit Trump's powers in a military strike.