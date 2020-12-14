Stephen Miller: 'Alternate' Electoral College will magically seal Trump victory

Advertisement

The virulently racist Trump aide told a bunch of lies in unhinged 'Fox & Friends' interview.

Stephen Miller, the racist and anti-immigrant aide to Donald Trump, said a fake Electoral College will meet on Monday to secure Trump's victory — yet another lie that offers false hope to Trump supporters who wrongly believe the election was stolen.

"As we speak, today, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results up to Congress," Miller said on "Fox & Friends."

"This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open, that means that if we win these cases in the courts that we can direct that the alternate state of electors be certified."

Advertisement

Of course, it does not work that way. There is only one Electoral College, and it meets on Monday, where the electors will cement President-elect Joe Biden's landslide victory over Trump. Biden won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232.

Trump's legal challenges have all failed, with courts at all levels — including the Supreme Court — tossing dozens of lawsuits from Trump and his allies. A number of those judges, including ones appointed by Trump, have slammed the lawsuits as evidence free, meritless attacks on the democratic process.

Miller's lies about the election didn't end there, though.

Miller went on to say the campaign has proved that dead people voted, and that there was "massive fraud" in the results — lies not even the "Fox & Friends" hosts bought.

"If there were underage people voting, if there were criminals voting, if there was illegal ballots cast, your legal team, in almost every state, 50 times lost — some with Trump judges — so do you have the worst legal team who just don’t seem to be presenting a good case? Or you just too late in this case should have been brought before the election?" host Brian Kilmeade asked.

The Trump campaign did bring challenges to mail-in voting before the election and lost those, too.

Ultimately, Miller's claims that a fake Electoral College is voting Monday to help Trump win is further evidence that Trump and his allies are growing increasingly desperate more than a month after Trump's loss.

Trump's anti-democratic effort to steal the election through the courts is over. Trump allies are still filing challenges, but courts continued to reject them over the weekend.

Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.