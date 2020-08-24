Home Opinion Cartoon: Digging With Bannon Support progressive journalism. Donate today Clay Jones Get The American Independent in your inbox Opinion Cartoon: Digging With Bannon By Clay Jones - August 24, 2020 9:00 AM 604 Today's cartoon from Clay Jones. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Opinion Cartoon: Goodyear vs. Badyear Opinion Opinion: Trump's attack on the post office is his greatest threat to democracy yet Opinion Cartoon: It's Kamala Opinion Cartoon: Unconstitutional Slop Opinion Cartoon: If Biden Wins Opinion Cartoon: Defund The NRA Opinion Cartoon: Republican Rescue Opinion Opinion: Decisions on reopening schools must be based on evidence Opinion Cartoon: A Mythical AG RECENT POSTS 11 of Kellyanne Conway's worst moments in the White House National Emily Singer - August 24, 2020 House Oversight chair slams postmaster general for 'plummeting' mail service National Josh Israel - August 24, 2020 Jim Jordan attacks Democrats for wanting to make sure every vote is counted Elections Emily Singer - August 24, 2020 GOP's list of convention speakers undercuts Trump's promise of 'uplifting' event Elections Emily Singer - August 24, 2020 Trump still has no health care plan as he heads into next election Elections Josh Israel - August 24, 2020