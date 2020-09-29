Trump's indicted former campaign chief says Biden is the corrupt one

Advertisement

Steve Bannon's indictment on federal fraud charges hasn't stopped him from hosting a podcast that's meant to boost Donald Trump's 2020 reelection bid.

Bannon posted a pre-debate edition of the show on Tuesday, in which he said Trump "ought to take [Joe Biden] up on his corruption" calling Biden the "swamp."

"That's what the president of the United States has got to hang on him today," Bannon said on the show.

There is an irony to Bannon — who is charged with allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars they were told was going to build Trump's long-promised border wall between the United States and Mexico — calling someone else out for corruption.

Republicans have sought to make Biden's role in ousting a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor into some kind of nefarious action. However, the Senate Republican investigation into the ouster — which Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said was a "political exercise" — failed to dig up any dirt. In fact, Ron Johnson, the Republican Senator from Wisconsin who ran the investigation, was on Biden's side at the time to oust the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

As for corruption, Trump currently faces allegations that he cheated on his taxes — for which he paid just $750 the year he was elected and his first year in office.

And it's Trump who has surrounded himself with numerous aides who either currently face indictment, or who have pleaded guilty to or been convicted of crimes.

They include Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort, his former deputy campaign manager Rick Gates, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, longtime ally Roger Stone, and former policy aide George Papadopoulos.

And just over the weekend, Trump's last campaign manager, Brad Parscale, was accused of domestic violence.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.