Sen. Steve Daines lies about his efforts to gut health care in new ad

The Montana GOP senator hides his past record on preexisting conditions.

Montana GOP Sen. Steve Daines is out with a new ad in his competitive reelection bid, which distorts his record on health care and preexisting conditions.

In a new 30-second spot that began running over the July Fourth holiday weekend, a doctor says she supports Daines because he will protect those with preexisting conditions.

"Steve Daines will protect Montanans with preexisting conditions and fight for lower prescription drug prices," the woman says.

However Daines actually voted to repeal preexisting condition protections during the GOP's 2017 effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Daines voted for the final failed Senate repeal effort, now known as the "skinny repeal," which would have allowed states to waive some of the essential health benefits the ACA mandated insurance policies include.

As CNN reported at the time, the "skinny" repeal bill would have caused seniors "and those with pre-existing conditions" to see a rise in their health care premiums and would have resulted in "less comprehensive" coverage.

Daines also refused to condemn a lawsuit now before the Supreme Court that would invalidate the ACA, better known as Obamacare, causing millions to lose their health insurance and coverage for pre-existing conditions.

Donald Trump supports the lawsuit, which was filed by a number of Republican attorneys general from across the country.

When asked by The Hill in March if he supports the lawsuit, Daines said only, "We're going to be talking about a lot between now and next year."

Daines faces a tough challenge from Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock, despite the fact that Montana voted for Trump by a 20-point margin in 2016.

Bullock's campaign responded to Daines' ad on Friday, saying his claim about protecting those with preexisting conditions was "dishonest" and is meant to "deceive Montanans on his abhorrent history of voting to take away their healthcare."

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report currently rates the race as a toss-up.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.