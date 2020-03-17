Treasury secretary: 'We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately'

From a March 17 White House press conference:

REPORTER: When you say a stimulus package for American workers, do you mean direct payments to Americans, or are you talking about a payroll tax holiday?

TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN: Although the president likes the idea of the payroll tax holiday, I will tell you what we've heard from many people — and the president has said we can consider this — the payroll tax holiday would get people money over the next six to eight months, we're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately.

And what we've heard from hard working Americans many companies have now shut down whether it's bars or restaurants Americans need cash now and the president wants to get cash now.

And I mean now, in the next two weeks.