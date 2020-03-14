Surgeon general: 'No more criticism or finger-pointing' on coronavirus

The Trump administration has made several missteps and contradictory announcements regarding the coronavirus.

From a March 14 press briefing at the White House:

JEROME ADAMS, U.S. surgeon general: Straight talk from the nation's doctor: We really need you all to lean into and prioritize the health and safety of the American people.

No more bickering, no more partisanship, no more criticism or finger-pointing.

They'll be plenty of time for that, but we all need to hit the reset button and lean into moving forward with the health and safety of the American people as our top priority.

More stories on how people can protect themselves, more people on — how people can get the resources that they need, that we've unleashed from the federal government, and state and local government, less stories looking at what happened in the past. Again, there'll be time for that.