Tammy Duckworth fires back after Fox accuses her of hating America

Fox News host Tucker Carlson said Duckworth, who lost both of her legs in the Iraq War, hates America.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) fired back at Fox News' Tucker Carlson, after he accused her of hating America.

"Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?" Duckworth, who lost both of her legs in a helicopter crash while doing a tour of duty in Iraq as an Army lieutenant colonel, tweeted late Monday night.

Carlson had gone on a lengthy diatribe on his Monday night Fox News program against Duckworth, who is one of a handful of contenders on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's vice presidential shortlist.

"You're not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore her. But when Duckworth does speak in public, you're reminded what a deeply silly and unimpressive person she is," Carlson said, going on to accuse Duckworth and other Democrats who have argued for removing statues of racist and traitorous Confederate soldiers of being people who, "actually hate America."

This is not the first time Duckworth has spoken out after Republicans on Fox News have accused Democrats of not being supportive enough of the United States or the military.

In January, when Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) accused Democrats of being "in love with terrorists" for not fully supporting Trump's attack on Iranian Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, Duckworth also fired back.

"I'm not going to dignify that with a response," Duckworth said in an interview on CNN at the time. "I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists. I don’t need to justify myself to anyone."

Duckworth earned a purple heart for her service in Iraq. She lost both of her legs, as well as some mobility in her arm, after a Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting was blown out of the sky.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.