search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves appointed DA who fought to keep wrongly convicted man in jail

William Adam Hopper was appointed district attorney despite his involvement in efforts to keep wrongly convicted inmate Curtis Flowers in prison.

By Emily Singer - September 20, 2023
Share
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his successes in office to supporters at a campaign rally in Richland, Miss., on May 3, 2023.
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves outlines his successes in office to supporters at a campaign rally in Richland, Miss., on May 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves appointed William Adam Hopper to be a district attorney in August, despite Hopper’s ties to a disgraced former DA who had worked for decades to exclude Black jurors from the multiple murder trials of Curtis Flowers, a Black man accused of murder.

Reeves is running for reelection in November against Democrat Brandon Presley, a member of the Mississippi Public Service Commission since 2007 and a second cousin of rock icon Elvis Presley.

Reeves tweeted on Aug.14: “It was my pleasure to appoint Adam Hopper to be the new District Attorney for the 5th Circuit Court District. He has a distinguished career as a prosecutor and I’m confident that he will serve with the highest degree of integrity and professionalism!”

Hopper had served since 2006 as an assistant district attorney under Doug Evans, who resigned from his role as a DA in July after 30 years. 

Evans was chastised by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 for deliberately excluding Black jurors from the juries in the six trials Flowers underwent after being charged with murder in 1996. 

Flowers was convicted in four of the six trials; the other two resulted in hung juries. Each of the four convictions was overturned on technical grounds, including discrimination in jury selection. In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled that Evans engaged in a “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of Black individuals” and “was motivated in substantial part by a discriminatory intent.”

Evans ultimately withdrew from the case. New prosecutors dropped the charges in September 2020, after they acknowledged there were no more witnesses that were “alive and available, and [have] not had multiple, conflicting statements in the record.”

Flowers was set free in December 2019 after 23 years behind bars. He’s now suing Evans, alleging that Evans doctored evidence by “pressuring witnesses to fabricate claims about seeing Mr. Flowers in particular locations on the day of the murders,” NPR reported. 

Hopper was also involved in the Flowers trial and efforts to prevent his release from prison.

In December 2019, months after the Supreme Court had overturned a previous conviction because of racial discrimination in the jury selection process, Hopper appeared in court to argue that a judge should keep Flowers in prison.

Hopper was dressed down by a judge, who asked why Evans had not appeared and noted that prosecutors were ignoring potentially exculpatory evidence.

Reeves appointed Hopper to serve the remainder of Evans’ term. 

Polls show Reeves with a wide lead in the governor’s race in the overwhelmingly Republican state. The nonpartisan political analysis outlet Inside Elections rates the race a Lean Republican contest. 

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Emily Singer
Tags:

Recommended

Democrats win key election in Pennsylvania state House to retain control of chamber

Democrats win key election in Pennsylvania state House to retain control of chamber

By Emily Singer - September 20, 2023
Michigan Democrats want to make it a felony to threaten election workers

Michigan Democrats want to make it a felony to threaten election workers

By Emily Singer - September 18, 2023
A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why.

A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why.

By Associated Press - September 18, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Democrats win key election in Pennsylvania state House to retain control of chamber

Democrats win key election in Pennsylvania state House to retain control of chamber

By Emily Singer - September 20, 2023
Michigan Democrats want to make it a felony to threaten election workers

Michigan Democrats want to make it a felony to threaten election workers

By Emily Singer - September 18, 2023
A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why.

A Jan. 6 rioter was convicted and sentenced in secret. No one will say why.

By Associated Press - September 18, 2023
What to expect in Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania

What to expect in Tuesday’s special election in Pennsylvania

By Associated Press - September 18, 2023
Jury clears 3 men in last trial tied to plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Jury clears 3 men in last trial tied to plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

By Associated Press - September 17, 2023
GOP-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire official targeted by 2020 election skeptics

GOP-led Wisconsin Senate votes to fire official targeted by 2020 election skeptics

By Associated Press - September 16, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Democrats win key election in Pennsylvania state House to retain control of chamber

Democrats win key election in Pennsylvania state House to retain control of chamber

By Emily Singer - September 20, 2023
Ted Cruz and Rick Scott back House GOP efforts to shut down the government

Ted Cruz and Rick Scott back House GOP efforts to shut down the government

By Josh Israel - September 20, 2023
Michigan autoworkers are on strike. Here’s what you need to know.

Michigan autoworkers are on strike. Here’s what you need to know.

By Matt Cohen - September 20, 2023
Louisiana gubernatorial candidate hasn’t returned donations from bankrupt oil company

Louisiana gubernatorial candidate hasn’t returned donations from bankrupt oil company

By Josh Israel - September 20, 2023
Daniel Cameron backtracks on abortion as election for Kentucky governor nears

Daniel Cameron backtracks on abortion as election for Kentucky governor nears

By Emily Singer - September 19, 2023
Michigan GOP state Rep. Matt Hall emailed death threats in 2001 when he was a student

Michigan GOP state Rep. Matt Hall emailed death threats in 2001 when he was a student

By Josh Israel - September 19, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter