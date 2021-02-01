Ted Cruz launches a new attack on AOC — and this one involves guillotines

Cruz, one of several Republicans to vote against certifying President Joe Biden's electoral win, was recently called out by Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Friday accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of wanting to "set up the guillotine" to go after "everyone she disagrees with." He also compared congressional Democrats to a mobster attempting to kill his enemies.

Cruz was asked by conservative radio host Michael Berry to respond to Ocasio-Cortez, who recently declined to work with Cruz on financial services legislation, pointing to his role in egging on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, noting, "You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago."

On Berry's show, Cruz compared Ocasio-Cortez to French revolutionary leader Robespierre.

"She wants to set up the guillotine and go after everyone she disagrees with," said Cruz.

Cruz did not mention that at least one of the pro-Trump rioters who attacked the Capitol has been charged with making death threats against Ocasio-Cortez.

In the same interview, while attacking the Democrats for Donald Trump's impeachment, he compared them to Michael Corleone, the mobster at the center of the "Godfather" movies.

"Where the end of all three movies, Michael Corleone, he settles his debts and he eliminates all his enemies," Cruz said, " That's really where the Democrats are right now. The reason they're doing impeachment, they're trying to destroy Donald J. Trump, because they hate him."

Trump is being impeached for his role in inciting the riot, where five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

Cruz was one of several Republicans who voted against certifying Trump's loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, one of the issues motivating the Capitol attackers and their assault.

From the Jan. 29 edition of iHeartMedia's "Michael Berry Show":

MICHAEL BERRY, host: It's disheartening, Fox News headline right now, "Ocasio-Cortez to Cruz: You almost had me murdered." She accomplishes what she wanted to accomplish, which is being talked about. She's a major draw, she's a major fundraiser, she has nothing but upside. The crazier the things she says are, the more she gains from it. And I find that very troubling. TED CRUZ: Well, and even more dangerous, she is effectively the Senate majority leader. Because Chuck Schumer is absolutely terrified of being primaried from the left, he has seen other Democrats primaried from the left and lose, and so whatever she wants, Schumer is willing to dance and right now, she is playing the role of Robespierre, she wants to set up the guillotine and go after everyone she disagrees with. And it's where the hard left is right now, and the good news is that that angry extremism doesn't work. It's too far and the American people are naturally going to say, "Hold on a second guys, this is a bit much, and this isn't right." But we need to be able to get through the next couple of years first.

TED CRUZ: So, the moment they're in right now, it reminds me of the final scene in everyone in the Godfather movies. Where the end of all three movies, Michael Corleone, he settles his debts and he eliminates all his enemies. That's really where the Democrats are right now. The reason they're doing impeachment, they're trying to destroy Donald J. Trump, because they hate him. They're trying to destroy conservatives, they're trying — big tech is trying to silence every conservative voice in the country, and they shut down Parler. At this same time, what they're really trying to do is destroy the 75 million Americans who voted for Trump. What they're trying to do is define every single American who supported Trump as an ignorant, racist, rube, who needs to be erased from society.

