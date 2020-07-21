GOP congressman calls Rep. Ocasio-Cortez a 'f***ing b*tch' for discussing poverty

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) angrily confronted the Democratic congresswoman on the Capitol steps.

A Florida GOP congressman angrily confronted Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Monday, telling her she was "disgusting" for making comments that coronavirus-fueled poverty and unemployment are linked to an increase of crime in New York City, the Hill reported.

"You are out of your freaking mind," Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) went on to tell Ocasio-Cortez, according to the Hill's report.

When Ocasio-Cortez responded that Yoho was being "rude," he then called her a "fucking bitch," the Hill reported.

Advertisement Loading...

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the situation, saying that she had never talked to Yoho until "he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday."

"Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door," Ocasio-Cortez added. "But hey, 'b*tches' get stuff done."

Republicans have attacked Ocasio-Cortez since she shocked the political world to oust a former House Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary in 2018.

GOP ad-makers have tried to turn her into a boogeyman to the conservative base, running ads about Ocasio-Cortez's progressive policies in an attempt to try to tie her to other Democratic candidates and drag down their bids.

However, Ocasio-Cortez told the Hill this was the first time a member of Congress had confronted her in this way.

"I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me," she told the Hill.

Ultimately, Ocasio-Cortez's comments that poverty and unemployment lead to crime are backed up by studies, which show crime and poverty are linked.

Yoho is retiring from Congress when his term expires in January.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.