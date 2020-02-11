Republicans think tampons need to be taxed to limit women from buying too many

Some Tennessee lawmakers are worried that women would abuse the tax-free status of feminine hygiene products.

Republican lawmakers in Tennessee are raising objections to a proposal that would add feminine hygiene products to the list of items that can be purchased during the state's annual sales-tax holiday, the Associated Press reported.

According to the AP, the GOP lawmakers worried that women would abuse the law and purchase too many feminine hygiene products during the pause on state sales tax on some items — including computers and clothing. The pause lasts only one weekend, starting on the last Friday of July, the AP reported.

"I would think since it's a sales tax holiday, there's really no limit on the number of items anybody can purchase," Republican state Sen. Joey Hensley said during a debate on the proposal on Tuesday, according to the AP. "I don't know how you would limit the number of items someone could purchase."

Advertisement Loading...

Eliminating the so-called "tampon tax" has been a growing movement in states across the country.

Advocates argue that feminine hygiene products are a basic necessity that should be added to a list of necessities that aren't subject to taxes, such as groceries and medicine.

According to Period Equity, a group fighting to eliminate the tampon tax, feminine hygiene products are taxed in 31 states, including Tennessee.

Hensely's office has not yet returned a request for comment on why he views it as bad that women may buy more tampons during the weekend-long tax holiday.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.