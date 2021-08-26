Texas employers say anti-LGBTQ legislation is bad for business

Fifty-five companies and business associations signed a letter opposing anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Texas this year.

Texas employers and business organizations have signed a letter speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced in the state this year. They expressed worry over how lawmakers' targeting of the rights of transgender youth would affect the companies' ability to keep current workers in the state and persuade prospective employees to live there.

The letter was signed by 55 members of the Texas Competes coalition of organizations and companies, "a partnership of business leaders committed to a Texas that is economically vibrant and welcoming of all people, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people," and whose members are "united by the recognition of the business case for equality in our state and our communities, and a desire to keep Texas competitive and economically vibrant," according to its website.

The letter reads in part, "We are concerned to see a resurgence of efforts to exclude transgender youth from full participation in their communities, to criminalize or ban best-practice medical care that is proven to save lives, or to exclude LGBTQ people in a variety of other settings, including accessing healthcare, filling a prescription, or seeking legal representation."

It adds, "Such legislation would send a message that is at odds with the Texas we know, and with our own efforts to attract and retain the best talent and to compete for business. We will continue to oppose any unnecessary, divisive measures that would damage Texas’ reputation and make our customers, our visitors, and our employees and their families feel unwelcome or unsafe."

Apple, Facebook, Southwest Airlines, Unilever, Dell Technologies, Marriott International, and the Austin Chamber of Commerce are among the signatories of the letter.

Jessica Shortall, the managing director of Texas Competes, told the American Independent Foundation that all its members have a presence in Texas and are Texas employers.