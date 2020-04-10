Federal court says it's OK for Texas to use coronavirus to ban abortions

Texas is trying to force people who need abortions to wait — but it also bans abortions later in pregnancy.

Texas, which already severely restricts access to abortion, has joined several other states in using coronavirus pandemic as a way to ban abortions outright — and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is letting Texas get away with it.

It's the latest attempt by anti-abortion legislators who have worked tirelessly to make abortions hard to obtain, since long before the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott told health care facilities in Texas not to perform procedures that aren't "medically necessary," and the state's attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, said that meant abortions cannot be performed unless a person's life is in danger.

Courts have blocked these attempts, including a lower court in Texas. But on Tuesday, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Texas, using a procedure the court itself said was "drastic and extraordinary."

The Fifth Circuit endorsed the state's assertion that its ban is not really a ban, but merely part of a "temporary postponement of all non-essential medical procedures."

However, with no sense of how "temporary" the postponement would be, the new restriction does function as an outright ban. Barring danger to the health of the mother, people are not able to get an abortion in Texas, period.

This means people will have to wait until later in pregnancy to obtain an abortion, or they might not be able to have an abortion at all.

Preventing access to early-stage, safe, lower-cost abortions pushes people into needing later abortions, which is exactly the type of abortion Texas bans with very few exceptions.

Prior to the pandemic, Texas had already banned abortions after 20 weeks in most cases. The state also has a host of abortion restrictions in place, including mandated "counseling," requiring parental notification and consent, and forcing people to have ultrasounds.

While the new restriction is ostensibly about preserving equipment for coronavirus cases, it also prohibits medication abortions — even though those abortions have no surgical component and require no use of protective equipment. All that happens in a medication abortion is that people take two separate drugs.

In spite of this, the Fifth Circuit still declared that "the record is unclear how PPE is consumed in medication abortions."

Now, using coronavirus as a shield, the state is able to ban abortions entirely, at any stage of pregnancy.

The case may go to the United States Supreme Court, but the current composition of that court makes it unlikely that there would be a different result. That means people in Texas could be without access to abortion for quite some time.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.