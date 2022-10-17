Washington GOP Senate nominee's social media contradicts pro-Planned Parenthood rhetoric

Tiffany Smiley previously liked posts attacking the nonprofit she now claims to support.

Tiffany Smiley, the Republican nominee for the Senate seat of incumbent Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in Washington state, says she doesn't support a national abortion ban or a vote to defund Planned Parenthood, but her social media history appears to contradict that position.

Smiley complained in an August television ad that Murray "has spent millions to paint me as an extremist," noting, "I'm pro-life, but I oppose a federal abortion ban."

Smiley said in a Sept. 28 interview that that was her view "long before the unprecedented Supreme Court leak" in May of a draft of the ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade in June. She told the Spokesman-Review in Spokane for a story that was published on Oct. 2 that she would vote to continue federal funding for Planned Parenthood.

A spokesperson for Smiley did not respond to an inquiry for this story.

Smiley has dodged questions on the specifics of her abortion policy views.

An American Independent Foundation review of her Twitter activity revealed that she liked at least three attacks on Planned Parenthood and its funding between 2015 and 2018.

In September 2015, she liked a tweet by Laura Ingraham in which the right-wing talk show host commented on a story about Democratic lawmakers writing to the pope, "The same House Dems who believe half a billion shd go to butchers at ScaredParenthood every year?"

She liked a tweet in October 2017 from Conservative Political Action Coalition Chair Matt Schlapp that said: "My girls are in Heritage Girls bc the Girl Scouts support Planned Parenthood. Boy and Girl Scouts won't last another generation."

The Girl Scouts of the USA's website says that it does not have any relationship or partnership with Planned Parenthood.

Smiley also liked a September 2017 tweet by Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) backing a federal prohibition on abortions after 20 weeks

And in October 2018, she liked a tweet by conservative activist Debbie D'Souza that read "Defund #PlannedParenthood !!!!"

In January 2022, she liked a tweet in which Fox News contributor Elizabeth Economou wrote "#AbortionisMurder @PattyMurray. Vote @SmileyForWA."

In addition to offering safe abortions for those who choose them, Planned Parenthood provides birth control, health examinations, cancer screenings, and other medical care to millions of people each year.

The organization's political arm has endorsed Murray in the race. Planned Parenthood Action Fund President Alexis McGill Johnson celebrated Murray's support for abortion rights:

When candidates show you who they are, believe them. Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Tiffany Smiley celebrated the loss of the freedom to govern our own bodies, while Senator Patty Murray continued to work to protect access to abortion for people across the country. Throughout her tenure in office, Sen. Murray has been a leading voice for reproductive freedom in the U.S. Senate.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.