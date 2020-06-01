GOP senator calls for military deployment on US soil over protests

Donald Trump has also pushed for labeling protesters as domestic terrorists.

On Monday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) called for the deployment of the U.S. military, specifically the 101st Airborne division, to American cities in response to protests against police violence.

The comments were made during an appearance on "Fox & Friends."

Cotton reiterated and added to those comments in tweets later in the day, writing, "No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters" and noting his desire for the possible involvement of the "10th Mountain, 82nd Airborne, 1st Cav, 3rd Infantry—whatever it takes to restore order."

From the June 1 edition of Fox News' "Fox & Friends":

SEN. TOM COTTON: If local law enforcement is overwhelmed, if local politicians will not do their most basic job, to protect our citizens, let's see how these anarchists respond when the 101st Airborne is on the other side of the street.

