Republicans unbelievably pushing Trump for 2024 already

Advertisement

Trump just lost the popular vote by millions.

While Donald Trump and the GOP have refused to concede defeat in the 2020 election, his allies are already talking up his chances in a possible 2024 race.

"If Donald Trump is eligible, he may run for president in 2024, and let me be the first to say I'd be right there with him, fighting alongside him," Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News on Sunday. "He still gives us the best chance to win and he may be a candidate for the presidency yet again."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Fox News Radio on Monday. He said that he wanted Trump to "consider running again" in 2024, adding, "I would encourage him to think about" it.

Advertisement

Multiple networks, including Fox, called the race for Biden after they determined he was over 270 electoral votes. Biden received nearly 75 million votes he has received.

Despite this stark reality, Republican officials, including Graham and Gaetz, have called for him to continue filing specious legal challenges in several states in an attempt to throw the election to Trump. Legal experts say the lawsuits are unlikely to succeed.

From the Nov. 8 edition of Fox News' "The Next Revolution":

STEVE HILTON, FOX NEWS: Just want to reemphasize, when 2018, Donald Trump not on the ballot, not such a great night for Republicans. Now that he's on the ballot, the results were totally different. He helped achieve these results in the House. MATT GAETZ: He may be on the ballot yet again. If Donald Trump is eligible, he may run for president in 2024, and let me be the first to say I'd be right there with him, fighting alongside him. He still gives us the best chance to win and he may be a candidate for the presidency yet again.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.