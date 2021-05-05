Trump allies who tried to steal election launch 'election integrity' group

Among the members of the new 'Election Integrity Alliance' are ex-Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, indicted Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and racist ex-Trump aide Sebastian Gorka.

A group of high-profile former aides and allies of Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that they have launched a group they are calling the "Election Integrity Alliance," which will focus on "combating election fraud," according to the group's website.

The group is an offshoot of the pro-Trump advocacy grou0p American Greatness Fund, which was launched by Trump's ex-campaign manager Brad Parscale in March. And its members include a cast of characters who were a major part of Trump's failed effort to steal the 2020 election.

"We are continuing the work to restore American election integrity through a central hub of allies," Jenna Ellis, who was a member of the Trump campaign's legal team, tweeted.

Ellis was one of the Trump campaign lawyers who waged a failed legal effort to overturn the 2020 election. The lawsuits led to embarrassing rebukes from judges across the political spectrum, who criticized the Trump campaign for providing no evidence of its fraud claims and chastised the group for trying to overturn a free and fair election.

Aside from Ellis, other board members include:

Ken Paxton, the indicted Texas attorney general who filed a failed lawsuit that sought to overturn the results in states President Joe Biden carried;

Peter Navarro, a former Trump trade adviser who spread voter fraud lies in a memo the Washington Post described as a "garbage dump";

Sebastian Gorka, a former Trump national security adviser with ties to far-right groups, who was fired from the administration in 2017 shortly after he arrived; and

And Bernard Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner who went to prison for tax evasion. Trump pardoned Kerik for his crimes in February 2020.

It's unclear what the group will actually do.

However, Trump has been pushing Republicans to continue to look for non-existent voter fraud — which he blames for his 2020 defeat.

He's called on Republicans to pass the kind of voter suppression legislation that's cropped up in states across the country to make it harder to both vote absentee and register to vote, among other things.

Trump has also been promoting a shoddy audit of some 2.1 million ballots in Arizona's largest county, claiming it will provide proof that fraud took place. The audit is being run by a Trump-supporting conspiracy theorist who pushed voter fraud lies and has already been accused by voting rights groups of violating election laws as they seek to recount the ballots.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.