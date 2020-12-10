Trump campaign inadvertently admits Biden won and Trump lost

Advertisement

The Trump campaign said control of the Senate is at stake in the Georgia runoffs — which would only be true of Kamala Harris was vice president.

The Trump campaign on Thursday tacitly admitted that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election, even as Donald Trump himself is pushing lies about the outcome and trying to overturn the results to steal a second term.

The admission came in a statement about Biden's upcoming campaign trip to Georgia, where Biden will stump for Democratic nominees Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff — who are locked in competitive runoffs against two GOP senators.

"Control of the U.S. Senate is at stake," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said in the statement, arguing the importance that Republicans win those two runoffs.

Of course, the only way control of the Senate is at stake is if Biden is sworn in.

That's because Republicans will hold at least 50 seats in the Senate when the new Congress is sworn in. If Democrats win the two Georgia Senate seats — ousting GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler — the Senate's partisan split would be 50-50, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote to give Democrats a majority.

Stepien's inadvertent admission that Biden will be president comes as Trump is refusing to accept the reality that he lost reelection.

Not only is Trump refusing to accept reality, but he's tweeting a steady stream of lies that falsely say mass voter fraud led to Biden's victory, and that Trump is the actual winner.

Trump's deluded claims are being backed up by Republican lawmakers and elected officials, who have filed lawsuits seeking to overturn Biden's win to hand the presidency to Trump.

Courts across the country have thrown out those lawsuits, with the Supreme Court likely to toss a last-ditch effort by the Texas attorney general to overturn the results in four states Biden won.

As for the Georgia runoffs and control of the Senate, polls say the race is close. And Republicans fear Trump's claims of fraud will depress GOP turnout — possibly losing the contest for Republicans.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.