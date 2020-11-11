McEnany claims stack of papers is 'evidence' to invalidate Biden's win

Advertisement

So far, the Trump campaign has lost all its court challenges over the election.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posed with a stack of documents during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News as part of the Trump campaign's increasingly desperate claims to deny that Joe Biden won the election.

McEnany alleged without evidence that the papers are "sworn affidavits" from Wayne County, Michigan, residents — and evidence of wrongdoing at the polls. The state has been the target of minority voter suppression efforts by conservative operatives focused on denying Biden a win there.

"We keep hearing the drumbeat of 'where is the evidence?' Right here, Sean," McEnany told Fox's Sean Hannity. "234 pages of sworn affidavits, these are real people, real allegation, signed with notaries, who are alleging the following, among other contentions."

Advertisement

Wayne County is nearly 39% Black residents, according to the Census Bureau, and it is home to the city of Detroit. The official election results show Wayne residents overwhelming supported Biden, showing 68.1% support for him there (587,074 votes) and only 30.7% support (264,149 votes) for Trump. McEnany's 234 pages wouldn't make much of a difference here in any case.

But further examination of the documents presented by McEnany has shown several specious and laughable claims that do not substantiate allegations of voter fraud or irregularities.

In one instance, a Republican poll watcher claims he "experienced intimidation" by poll workers who were "wearing BLM [Black Lives Matter] face masks" and "another man of intimidating size with a BLM shirt on."

Other poll watchers in McEnany's stack complain about having to stand six feet away, a requirement that follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump has lost all 12 of the court challenges his campaign has brought up since the election ended.

From the Nov. 11 edition of Fox News' "Hannity":

KAYLEIGH McENANY: We keep hearing the drumbeat of "where is the evidence?" Right here, Sean. 234 pages of sworn affidavits, these are real people, real allegation, signed with notaries, who are alleging the following, among other contentions. They are alleging, this is one county, Wayne County, Michigan. They are saying that there was a batch of ballots where 60% had the same signature. They're saying that 35 ballots had no voter record, that they were counted anyway, that 50 ballots were run multiple times through a tabulation machine, that one woman said her son was deceased but in fact, nevertheless somehow voted. These are one of many, many allegations in one county and a county no less where poll watchers were in many cases threatened with racial harassment, they were pushed out of the way, and Democrat challengers were handing out documents, how to distract GOP challengers. These are real, and anyone who cares about transparency and the integrity of the system should want this to pursue to the discovery phase.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.