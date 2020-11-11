Trump campaign admits in court there's no evidence of fraud in Pennsylvania

Advertisement

The legal challenges Trump is mounting to try to steal the election are failing left and right.

During a hearing seeking to stop counting mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, lawyers for Donald Trump's campaign admitted they have zero evidence of voter fraud to back up their lawsuit.

The lawsuit sought to throw out nearly 600 ballots in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County that the Trump campaign claimed were invalid — a small number of ballots that would not change the outcome of the race in the Keystone State, which President-elect Joe Biden currently leads by 45,616 votes and counting.

During a court hearing for the lawsuit, the judge asked the Trump campaign's lawyers whether they were claiming there was fraud associated with the ballots. Here is the transcript, which was published on Tuesday:

JUDGE: Are you claiming that there is any fraud in connection with these 592 disputed ballots? TRUMP CAMPAIGN LAWYER JONATHAN GOLDSTEIN: To my knowledge at present, no. JUDGE: Are you claiming that there is any undue or improper influence upon the elector with respect to these 592 ballots? GOLDSTEIN: To my knowledge at present, no.

This is the latest instance in which the Trump campaign could not provide any evidence that voter fraud took place in the 2020 election.

Trump and his allies have alleged widespread fraud, but when they are forced to give proof under oath — under the penalty of perjury — they cannot.

In Georgia, a judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit because Trump's lawyers again could not provide evidence of fraud.

Richard Hopkins — a U.S. Postal Service employee who claimed that he and his co-workers were told to backdate mail-in ballots sent after Election Day — admitted on Tuesday that his allegation was false.

Hopkins recanted his sworn affidavit that alleged voter fraud during an interview with the Postal Service's inspector general, according to the House Oversight Committee. It's unclear whether he will face penalties for lying in a sworn affidavit.

So far, there is no evidence to back up any of Trump and his GOP allies' claims of massive voter fraud to try to explain away Trump's loss to Biden.

A New York Times report published Tuesday night that interviewed election officials in all 50 states found no evidence of voter fraud.

Still, Trump is not only refusing to concede, he's blocking the Biden transition from receiving access to government buildings and employees, as well as from receiving funding set aside for presidential transitions.

And many GOP lawmakers are backing him up, refusing to admit that Biden is the president-elect and not pushing Trump to admit that he lost.

But Biden clearly and convincingly defeated Trump. He currently leads Trump by roughly 5 million popular votes. And Biden is on track to win 306 Electoral College votes — the same number Trump won in 2016.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.