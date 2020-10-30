Watch Trump mock Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask at his rally

Advertisement

Trump has continued to attack masks as the virus death toll rises.

Donald Trump on Friday mocked Fox News host Laura Ingraham for wearing a mask to his campaign rally.

After he pointed out Ingraham in the audience, Trump laughed at the host for wearing a protective mask — during the pandemic that has killed over 227,000 Americans so far.

"Where is Laura? I can't recognize you. Is that a mask? No way. Are you wearing a mask? I've never seen her in a mask. Look at you. Oh, she's being very politically correct," Trump said.

Trump and his administration have repeatedly mocked mask-wearing, even as the death toll from COVID-19 has risen.

The mockery continued even as his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Robert Redfield, testified to Congress that a mask is more likely to save lives than a vaccine.

Despite wearing a mask to Trump's rally, Ingraham — who is one of Trump's most prominent supporters — has also attacked masks and promoted disinformation about the virus during her show on Fox News.

From an Oct. 30 campaign rally:

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.