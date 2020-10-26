Trump complains it should be illegal to report on how bad COVID is

Advertisement

Trump spent the morning in a rage about how his virus response is impacting his reelection chances.

Donald Trump on Monday voiced frustration that the COVID-19 pandemic — which to date has killed more than 225,000 people in the United States — is dominating the media's coverage ahead of the election, claiming it should be illegal for reporters to report on the virus.

"We have made tremendous progress with the China Virus, but the Fake News refuses to talk about it this close to the Election. COVID, COVID, COVID is being used by them, in total coordination, in order to change our great early election numbers. Should be an election law violation!" Trump tweeted Monday morning.

Trump went on to falsely say that the skyrocketing number of virus cases across the country are due to an increase in testing, adding that the media will stop reporting on the pandemic after Election Day.

"Cases up because we TEST, TEST, TEST," Trump said, a false statement given that cases are increasing faster than the rate of testing. "A Fake News Media Conspiracy. Many young people who heal very fast. 99.9%. Corrupt Media conspiracy at all time high. On November 4th., [sic] topic will totally change. VOTE!"

Trump's tweets come roughly one week out from Election Day — with polling showing that his failed coronavirus response is hurting his quest for reelection.

Trump has tried to change the narrative by pushing conspiracy theories about Democratic nominee Joe Biden. A New York Times report from Sunday showed another failed effort by Trump administration officials and Trump confidants to get the Wall Street Journal to report on allegations related to Biden's son Hunter.

Polls currently show Trump is losing to Democratic nominee Joe Biden by 9 points nationally, as well as in enough swing states that Trump would lose the Electoral College if the election were held today.

Of course, the election is currently going on, with nearly 60 million votes already cast across the country, according to data from the United States Election Project, making Trump's task of turning the election around an even bigger task.

