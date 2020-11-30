Trump won't stop lying about voter fraud as he suffers more humiliation in court

Advertisement

Donald Trump's attempt to steal the 2020 election was dealt even more embarrassing setbacks over the Thanksgiving holiday, as courts threw out his efforts to overturn the election results and recounts led Trump to lose more votes than he started with.

But as Trump's coup attempt breaths its final dying gasps of air, the man himself hasn't let up on his lies about the election results.

"This election was rigged," Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo in a phone conversation on Sunday, in which Bartiromo did not push back on any of his lies. "This election was a total fraud."

He continued to spew baseless conspiracy theories about vote totals and even wondered aloud why other Republicans on the ballot did better than him.

"All statehouses won, and in Washington we did great. So I led this great charge, and I'm the only one that lost? No, it doesn't work that way. This was a massive fraud, a RIGGED ELECTION!" Trump wrote in a tweet that lacked any self-awareness.

Trump's attempt to toss out hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania was chastised by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, which denied the campaign's appeal in a scathing ruling that said the Trump campaign provided no evidence of fraud. It pointed out that the Trump campaign explicitly said there was no fraud, with lead Trump campaign lawyer Rudy Giuliani saying under oath in federal court that, "This is not a fraud case."

"Voters, not lawyers, choose the president," Trump-appointed judge Stephanos Bibas wrote — a nod to Trump's past comments that the courts would hand him a victory. "Ballots, not briefs, decide elections."

Not only that, but the recount in Wisconsin that Trump paid $3 million for actually led Trump to lose votes. After the recount wrapped up, President-elect Joe Biden added 87 votes to his lead, which now stands at 20,565 votes.

It's the second recount to confirm Trump's loss, following Georgia's recount earlier this month.

Ultimately, key states have already certified their results — cementing Biden as president-elect ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College in December. Arizona and Wisconsin are set to certify their totals on Monday.

And it appears even Trump's loudest supporters have moved on, with Fox News' Sean Hannity saying in a Sunday night tweet the media "helped drive Trump from office" — a baseless accusation, but an overt admission that Trump lost.

Biden, for his part, is set to receive his first intelligence briefing on Monday, after Trump finally relented to allowing the transition to move forward as his campaign continued its challenge in court.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.