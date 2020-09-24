Trump flees Supreme Court steps after public boos and chants 'Vote him out!'

Advertisement

Trump ditched his planned 20-minute tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg after chants broke out.

Donald Trump quickly fled from the Supreme Court on Thursday morning after he was met with boos and chants from the angry public. He had been scheduled to spend 20 minutes paying his "respects" to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to Trump's public schedule, he and Melania Trump were scheduled to arrive at the Supreme Court at 9:55 a.m., pay their respects from 10:00 a.m. to 10:20 a.m., and then depart.

Trump was met with loud boos from the mourners assembled outside the high court. They loudly chanted "Vote him out!"

After hearing the chants, the Trumps quickly left. According to a pool report, their motorcade left at 10:01 a.m. and "arrived back at the White House at 10:06 am."

Trump has already announced that he plans to rush through a replacement for Ginsburg in the final days before the November election and that he will name his nominee on Saturday — before she is even buried.

Prior to her death, Ginsburg told family that it was her "most fervent wish" that her successor be named by the next president. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic leaders made up her last wish.

In 2016, Trump repeatedly opposed confirming former President Barack Obama's nomination to a vacant Supreme Court seat, saying, "I think they should wait until the next president and let the next president pick."

Polls in recent days have shown the public does not want Trump to Ginsburg's seat unless he wins in November.

