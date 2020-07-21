Trump makes a liar out of McEnany: No, I'm not tested multiple times a day

Only hours earlier, Trump's press secretary said he is tested for coronavirus 'multiple times a day.'

Just a few hours after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany claimed Tuesday that Donald Trump gets tested for COVID-19 "multiple times a day," Trump said it was not true.

"Well, I didn't know about more than one," he said at his own briefing later on Tuesday. Trump resumed virus briefings for the first time since April, after some of his advisers, including Kellyanne Conway, suggested that it could help his flailing polling numbers.

"I do take, probably on average, a test every two days, three days," Trump continued, "and I don't know of any time I've taken two tests in one day, but I could see that happening."

McEnany, however, said earlier that Trump's frequent testing was one reason it wasn't necessary for him to wear a mask in all circumstances.

"As I've made clear from this podium," she said, "the president is the most tested man in America. He's tested more than anyone, multiple times a day. And we believe that he's acting appropriately."

Pressed later for details on how often he is tested, she said she would not "read out exactly how many times he's tested a day, but sometimes it is more than one time a day."

