Trump suggests yet another politician is in hell

Trump has repeatedly insulted deceased officials.

At a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday night, Donald Trump suggested that President Lyndon Johnson is "looking up" from hell, the third significant political figure that he has made such comments about.

Trump was attempting to defend the phone call between himself and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that led to Trump's impeachment at the rally, a counterprogramming effort that coincided with the Democratic presidential debate.

"This is based on a perfect phone call. Did anybody read the transcript? It's a perfect call," said Trump. "In fact, if you go back and look at Lyndon Johnson, all of 'em, you know, Lyndon Johnson was sort of a tough guy. Can you imagine his phone calls?"

Trump came under fire in December when he suggested former Rep. John Dingell (D-MI), who died in February of 2019, is in hell.

A few months before that, Trump attacked former Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), remarking that the deceased senator had gone on to "far less green pastures" and that he was "very happy" McCain had passed away.

McCain died in August 2018 of brain cancer.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.