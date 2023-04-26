search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

Reports: Tucker Carlson's rampant misogyny led to his ouster at Fox News

The Wall Street Journal is saying Carlson was fired over misogynistic comments he made about Fox News employees.

By Emily Singer - April 26, 2023
Share
In this Thursday, March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of
Tucker Carlson poses for a photo in a Fox News Channel studio in New York, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Tucker Carlson’s seven-year reign over Fox News’ prime-time lineup came to an abrupt end on Monday when the right-wing commentator was unceremoniously and without warning fired by the network.

Speculation abounded as to what led to his abrupt dismissal from the network — whether it was the election misinformation he spread that helped cost Fox News hundreds of millions in a lawsuit, or the unfiltered hate and racism he spewed that cost the cable network advertisers.

But the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that it was Carlson’s misogynistic comments about Fox News employees and guests that did him in.

Text messages Carlson sent that were made public as part of the lawsuit Fox News settled with Dominion Voting Systems revealed that Carlson had called election denier Sidney Powell a “cunt.”

The Journal also reported that Fox News successfully convinced a judge to redact another text exchange produced in the Dominion lawsuit in which Carlson called an unnamed senior Fox News executive the same thing.

Abby Grossberg, a producer on Carlson’s show, alleged in a separate lawsuit that the word was used often by his staff. During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Deadline White House” on Tuesday, Grossberg said that she was punished for speaking out against the misogynistic behavior: “I was shut out of meetings. I was mocked. I was eventually demoted. That’s how it played out for me.”

Carlson had publicly made misogynistic comments as well.

In November 2021, he implied that Vice President Kamala Harris got to her position in politics because of who she’s slept with.

“We know Willie Brown is not the only powerful person she dated,” Carlson said on his show, referring to the former mayor of San Francisco. “And this is pretty interesting. We’re not exactly sure what to make of it, but it turns out that Kamala Harris also dated the tabloid TV show host Montel Williams, who was always doing shows about people’s weird sex lives.”

Carlson continued, “So we would love to talk with Montel Williams about his torrid relationship with ‘Kam-uh-la’ or ‘Kah-muh-lah’ because that might be one of those blanks we’d like to fill in.” 

In 2019, Media Matters for America unearthed audio of Carlson on the shock jock radio show Bubba the Love Sponge in which he called women “extremely primitive,” said celebrities Britney Spears and Paris Hilton were “the biggest white whores in America,” and called Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan unattractive.

“I feel sorry for her in that way. I feel sorry for unattractive women,” Carlson said. “It’s just absolutely fundamental — physically, the problems with her are fundamental. She’s never going to be an attractive woman.”

It’s unclear what Carlson will do next, or who will take over for his prime-time show. The 8 p.m. time slot was one of the most-watched on the Fox network, and whoever hosts that hour next may be able to sway a Republican base that watches what its critics say is a glorified propaganda outlet.

“Well, this is a supply-and-demand story. So one of the biggest supplies has been cut off today,” media reporter Brian Stelter said on PBS of Carlson’s misinformation. “Tucker Carlson is gone. Fox will figure out how to replace him. Maybe they will choose a less conspiratorial, less paranoid host. But the show will go on.”

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Emily Singer
Tags:

Recommended

Nearly 2/3 of Americans oppose ban on abortion medication

Nearly 2/3 of Americans oppose ban on abortion medication

By Emily Singer - April 24, 2023
Republicans in the Senate fail to pass restrictions on abortions for veterans

Republicans in the Senate fail to pass restrictions on abortions for veterans

By Associated Press - April 23, 2023
Poll finds support for immediate climate action as GOP pushes clean energy rollback

Poll finds support for immediate climate action as GOP pushes clean energy rollback

By Josh Israel - April 21, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Nearly 2/3 of Americans oppose ban on abortion medication

Nearly 2/3 of Americans oppose ban on abortion medication

By Emily Singer - April 24, 2023
Republicans in the Senate fail to pass restrictions on abortions for veterans

Republicans in the Senate fail to pass restrictions on abortions for veterans

By Associated Press - April 23, 2023
Poll finds support for immediate climate action as GOP pushes clean energy rollback

Poll finds support for immediate climate action as GOP pushes clean energy rollback

By Josh Israel - April 21, 2023
President Biden to issue executive order dedicated to environmental justice

President Biden to issue executive order dedicated to environmental justice

By Associated Press - April 21, 2023
Senate Republicans attack Biden’s labor secretary pick over meetings with unions

Senate Republicans attack Biden’s labor secretary pick over meetings with unions

By Josh Israel - April 21, 2023
White House slams GOP budget proposal that would cut veterans’ care, aid tax cheats

White House slams GOP budget proposal that would cut veterans’ care, aid tax cheats

By Oliver Willis - April 20, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Legal maneuvers over abortion rights in the spotlight

Legal maneuvers over abortion rights in the spotlight

By Rebekah Sager - April 26, 2023
How Leonard Leo became a conservative power broker in judicial elections

How Leonard Leo became a conservative power broker in judicial elections

By Matt Cohen - April 26, 2023
Kentucky candidate ad features cop who wrote controversial police training slideshow

Kentucky candidate ad features cop who wrote controversial police training slideshow

By Josh Israel - April 26, 2023
North Dakota governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

North Dakota governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

By Rebekah Sager - April 25, 2023
Biden announces 2024 reelection campaign

Biden announces 2024 reelection campaign

By Oliver Willis - April 25, 2023
Anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ extremist launches bid for North Carolina governor

Anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ extremist launches bid for North Carolina governor

By Josh Israel - April 24, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter