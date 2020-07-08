Tucker Carlson attacks war vet Tammy Duckworth for second night in a row

The Fox News host questioned why Duckworth, a Purple Heart recipient, would be considered a 'hero.'

Fox News' Tucker Carlson continued his attacks on Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) for a second night, delivering yet another monologue where he not only questioned her patriotism but also her status as a war hero.

Carlson's monologue was filled with racism and vitriol, as he called Duckworth a "moron" and questioned why she wouldn't come debate him on his show after he first questioned her patriotism on his Monday night program.

"Tammy Duckworth is not a child, at least not technically, she is a sitting United States Senator, who is often described as a 'hero.' Yet Duckworth is too afraid to defend her own statements on a cable TV show. What a coward," Carlson said, going on to call Duckworth a "fraud."

Advertisement Loading...

Duckworth is a Purple Heart recipient who lost both of her legs when a Black Hawk helicopter she was piloting in Iraq was shot out of the sky by rocket fire.

Duckworth responded to Carlson's charge that she hates America, tweeting back at him after his Monday comments, "Does @TuckerCarlson want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?"

Yet Carlson continued to attack Duckworth on Tuesday, apparently enraged by Duckworth's past comments saying she is open to having a discussion on monuments to American figures who were slave owners — a conversation renewed by racial justice protests in the wake of multiple Black Americans being killed at the hands of white police officers.

Fox News did not return a request for comment to CNN over whether they thought it was appropriate for Carlson to attack Duckworth's patriotism.

Carlson's show has seen advertisers flee in recent weeks, following his racist comments about the racial justice protests sweeping the country.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.