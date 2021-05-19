Capitol Police officers slam GOP leaders for opposing Capitol attack commission

Sen. Mitch McConnell and Rep. Kevin McCarthy have both said they oppose a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, anonymous members of the United States Capitol Police, in a letter addressed to members of Congress, said they felt "profound disappointment" in the decisions by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to oppose an investigation into the Jan. 6 attack.

The U.S. Capitol Police said on its Twitter account that the letter was not an official statement from the organization.

CNN reported that it had confirmed with the Capitol Police officer who wrote the letter that it represents the views of 40-50 officers.

"The brave men and women of the USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish," the members wrote.

Addressing McCarthy and McConnell, the Capitol Police write that it is "inconceivable" that "some of the Members we protected" would "downplay the events of January 6th."

Noting that each indictment connected to the insurrection is a constant reminder of the trauma of the day of the attack, the letter says it "is unconscionable to even think anyone could suggest we need to move forward and get over it."

The signees of the letter, which is on official Capitol Police letterhead, note that they are anonymous "because as U.S. Capitol Police Officers we are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity."

"It's unfortunate that our 'bosses' (Congress) are not held to the same standard."

The letter was sent to the media and to chiefs of staff of House members of both parties.

Subject: January 6th Commission We members of the United States Capitol Police write this letter to express our profound disappointment with the recent comments from both chambers' minority leaders expressing no need for a January 6th commission. The brave men and women of the USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish. If you look around the Capitol building, you still have doors that are broken, windows still smashed and in some cases missing. Officers are forced to go to work with the daily reminder of what happened that dreadful day. On Jan 6th where some officers served their last day in a US Capitol Police uniform, and not by choice, we would hope that the Members whom we took an oath to protect, would at the very minimum, support an investigation to get to the bottom of EVERYONE responsible and hold them 100 percent accountable no matter the title or position they hold or held. It is inconceivable that some of the Members we protect, would downplay the events of January 6th. Member safety was dependent upon the heroic actions of USCP. It is a privileged assumption for Members to have the point of view that "It wasn't that bad". That privilege exists because the brave men and women of the USCP protected you, the Members. Lastly, with each passing week, a new revelation about Jan 6th reveals itself. A new indictment comes to light, another newsreel of USCP officers being assaulted is released, or some breaking news regarding "somebody's" involvement. With these constant reminders, it is unconscionable to even think anyone could suggest, we need to move forward and get over it. Unfortunately this letter comes to you anonymously because as US Capitol Police Officers, we are expected to remain neutral and do our jobs with honor and integrity. It's unfortunate that our "bosses" (Congress) are not held to the same standard that we, the USCP are. Proud Members of the United States Capitol Police

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.