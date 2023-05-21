search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

US greenlights major transmission line for renewable energy in Western states

The Bureau of Land Management has approved nearly three dozen renewable energy and grid improvement projects since 2021.

By Associated Press - May 21, 2023
Share
A pump jack and wind turbines stand inside of a cotton field on Oct. 18, 2015, near Lamesa, Texas. The U.S. government is greenlighting a proposed multibillion-dollar transmission line Thursday, May 18, 2023, that would send primarily wind-generated electricity from the rural plains of New Mexico to big cities in the West.
A pump jack and wind turbines on a cotton field near Lamesa, Texas in 2015. (Edyta Blaszczyk/Odessa American via AP, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is greenlighting a proposed multibillion-dollar transmission line that would send primarily wind-generated electricity from the rural plains of New Mexico to big cities in the West.

The Interior Department announced its record of decision for the SunZia project Thursday. It comes about a year after an environmental review was completed as part of a broader effort by the Biden administration to clear the way for major transmission projects as it looks to meet climate goals and shore up the nation’s power grid.

The SunZia transmission project in New Mexico has been more than a decade in the making. The U.S. Defense Department and others initially raised concerns about the path of the high-voltage lines, prompting the developer to submit a new application in 2021 to modify the route.

New Mexico’s renewable energy authority is among those invested in the SunZia project, which would include roughly 520 miles (836 kilometers) of transmission lines and a network of substations for getting wind and solar power to Arizona and California.

The anchor tenant is California-based Pattern Energy, which has been busy building massive wind farms in central New Mexico.

Federal land managers said they completed the latest review in less than two years.

“The Department of the Interior is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” Laura Daniel-Davis, principal deputy assistant secretary for land and minerals management, said in a statement.

The Bureau of Land Management has approved nearly three dozen renewable energy and grid improvement projects since 2021. Included are solar and geothermal projects that officials said would be capable of producing enough electricity to power more than 2.6 million homes.

More than 150 applications for solar and wind development are still in the agency’s queue, official said.

Land managers also are reviewing two other major transmission projects that would funnel electricity generated from renewable sources in remote spots to large western markets. One would run through seven counties from Las Vegas to Reno, Nevada, and the other would stretch between central Utah and east-central Nevada.

Pattern Energy announced Monday that it signed long-term purchase agreements with Shell Energy North America and the University of California for a portion of the electricity that will be flowing through SunZia.

Construction is expected to start later this year. It will be about three years until the line begins delivering power, the company said.

Pattern CEO Hunter Armistead has said SunZia will be able to tap “some of the best wind in the world.” He explained that the wind farms in New Mexico have a wind generation profile with an evening peak that will complement daytime solar generation elsewhere.

Associated Press
Tags:

Recommended

Republican spending cuts would cost thousands of jobs, report finds

Republican spending cuts would cost thousands of jobs, report finds

By Emily Singer - May 03, 2023
Poll finds support for immediate climate action as GOP pushes clean energy rollback

Poll finds support for immediate climate action as GOP pushes clean energy rollback

By Josh Israel - April 21, 2023
President Biden to issue executive order dedicated to environmental justice

President Biden to issue executive order dedicated to environmental justice

By Associated Press - April 21, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Republican spending cuts would cost thousands of jobs, report finds

Republican spending cuts would cost thousands of jobs, report finds

By Emily Singer - May 03, 2023
Poll finds support for immediate climate action as GOP pushes clean energy rollback

Poll finds support for immediate climate action as GOP pushes clean energy rollback

By Josh Israel - April 21, 2023
President Biden to issue executive order dedicated to environmental justice

President Biden to issue executive order dedicated to environmental justice

By Associated Press - April 21, 2023
Environmental groups praise Biden for proposing ‘strongest ever’ auto pollution standards

Environmental groups praise Biden for proposing ‘strongest ever’ auto pollution standards

By Oliver Willis - April 18, 2023
Climate protections are at risk in the 2023 Virginia legislative elections

Climate protections are at risk in the 2023 Virginia legislative elections

By Josh Israel - April 18, 2023
Biden offers $450 million for clean energy projects at coal mines

Biden offers $450 million for clean energy projects at coal mines

By Associated Press - April 09, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Nebraska expected to pass combo bill on abortion, gender-affirming care for minors

Nebraska expected to pass combo bill on abortion, gender-affirming care for minors

By Associated Press - May 20, 2023
Story of migrants displacing veterans in housing that GOP used to attack Biden is a hoax

Story of migrants displacing veterans in housing that GOP used to attack Biden is a hoax

By Oliver Willis - May 19, 2023
Rhode Island governor signs bill funding abortion health care coverage

Rhode Island governor signs bill funding abortion health care coverage

By Associated Press - May 19, 2023
House Republicans push to repeal gun laws despite hundreds of mass shootings in 2023

House Republicans push to repeal gun laws despite hundreds of mass shootings in 2023

By Josh Israel - May 19, 2023
221 House Republicans vote to block expulsion of scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos

221 House Republicans vote to block expulsion of scandal-plagued Rep. George Santos

By Josh Israel - May 18, 2023
Texas Legislature passes bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Texas Legislature passes bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

By Will Fritz - May 18, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter