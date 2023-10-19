Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's abortion ban is unpopular among voters, poll finds

A majority of Virginia voters oppose a proposal from Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would ban abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy, according to a new poll released Tuesday.

Fifty-four percent of voters oppose Youngkin’s proposed ban, while 39% support it, the poll from Christopher Newport University finds.

Youngkin believes his 15-week ban is a winning issue for his party.

“There seems to be substantial support across Democrats, across Republicans, men and women, for a bill that would protect life in 15 weeks.” Youngkin said in May. “I think we can come together around a 15-week bill and that’s what I have been very clear about. I think we should continue to work on that.”

Youngkin is now campaigning on his 15-week ban for Republican candidates running in Virginia’s 2023 state legislative elections, saying if Republicans win control of both chambers he would be able to sign a bill into law. His own political action committee is running ads in the state that frame Democrats’ abortion positions as extreme and his 15-week ban as a rational compromise.

The CNU poll shows Youngkin’s bet on a 15-week ban may not pay off.

The survey found that just 24% of Virginia voters think the state’s abortion laws should be more restrictive. A near majority, 49%, think the state’s abortion laws should remain as is, while 23% say they should be less restrictive. Currently, abortion is legal in Virginia through the second trimester of pregnancy, which ends at 26 weeks of pregnancy.

In January, Democrats, who have a four-seat majority in the state Senate, blocked a series of bills that would have restricted abortion access in the state.

One of the proposals was Youngkin’s 15-week ban, which would have made it a crime for doctors to perform abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The legislation would have made the crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

“The truth is, as long as Senate Democrats have our majority, the brick wall will stand strong and these extreme bills will never pass,” Democratic state Sen. L. Louise Lucas said in a news conference after the bans were blocked.

Control of both chambers of the state Legislature are up for grabs in this November’s elections.

In the state Senate, Democrats currently hold 22 seats to the GOP’s 18. In the state House of Delegates, Republicans hold 49 seats while Democrats have 46.

The CNU poll found that the races are in a virtual dead heat, with 42% of voters wanting Democrats to control the chambers, and 41% wanting Republican control.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.