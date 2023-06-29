search
Sections List
The American Independent
search
Sections Sections List
The American Independent
The American Independent

Virginia Democrats nominate a diverse slate of candidates for the Legislature

Most of the Republicans nominated to run in November are white and male.

By Josh Israel - June 29, 2023
Share
Democrat Lashrecse Aird wipes tears away after defeating Joe Morrissey, at an election night party at the IBEW Local 666 in Highland Springs, Va., Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Democrat Lashrecse Aird wipes tears away after defeating Joe Morrissey, at an election night party at the IBEW Local 666 in Highland Springs, Va., Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Former state legislator Aird defeated incumbent and self-described “pro-life” Democrat Sen. Joe Morrissey in a closely watched primary election nomination contest that centered on abortion rights. (Nicolas Galindo/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Virginia Democrats and Republicans officially selected their nominees on June 20 for the commonwealth’s November legislative elections. Democrats nominated a historically diverse slate of pro-choice candidates, most of them women. Republicans nominated mostly white men who oppose reproductive rights.

Anti-abortion Republicans currently hold a narrow majority in Virginia’s House of Delegates, while pro-abortion rights Democrats narrowly control the Senate. With every seat in the General Assembly on the ballot and abortion rights opponent Gov. Glenn Youngkin pushing for a statewide ban on abortion, the fate of reproductive rights in Virginia will be decided by voters this November.

Virginia is the last state in the South without an abortion ban on the books, and Republicans hope to change that if they can win majorities in both chambers.

“Any bill that comes to my desk I will sign happily and gleefully in order to protect life,” Youngkin told the right-wing Family Foundation of Virginia in June 2022, according to the Washington Post.

Democrats nominated candidates in 39 of the 40 Senate districts and for 90 of the 100 House seats, according to the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. Twenty-two of the Democratic Senate nominees are women who back reproductive freedom, as are 46 of the House nominees. Sen. Joe Morrissey, the lone Senate Democrat who backed an abortion ban, lost his run for renomination to former Del. Lashrecse Aird, who ran on her support for reproductive rights.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Party of Virginia tweeted that about half of its nominees in each chamber are candidates of color: “BREAKING: Virginia Democrats have nominated one of the most diverse slates of candidates EVER. Having a diverse slate of candidates is critical if the General Assembly is going to reflect the Commonwealth it represents.”

The Washington Post reported on Monday that Youngkin adviser Dave Rexrode wrote in a memo that the GOP nominees reflected Virginia’s diversity, citing candidates in seven suburban bellwether districts. “Consider this — the entire slate of state senate candidates in battleground districts is either a woman, minority, or either retired law enforcement or military,” he wrote.

But the outlet noted that statewide, only about 15% of the GOP’s legislative nominees are female and 10% are people of color. Virtually all of those Republicans have previously backed an abortion ban or otherwise indicated opposition to abortion rights.

At least eight openly LGBTQ+ legislative candidates, all of them Democrats, won nominations. These include historic firsts: If elected, current Del. Danica Roem would become the first openly transgender state senator in the South, and Rozia Henson would be the first openly gay Black man in the Virginia Legislature.

At least 10 Democratic nominees are veterans.

Saddam Salim, who immigrated to the United States as a child, is the first Bangladeshi American Democratic Senate nominee in Virginia history. Atoosa Reaser would be the first Iranian American to serve in the Virginia Legislature.

Morgan Hopkins, communications director for the House Democratic Caucus, told the American Independent Foundation on Wednesday:

It comes down to this. We’ve presented a slate of diverse candidates that represent Virginia and the experiences of all of the different people who live here. The Republicans, in a shock to no one, have continued to choose extreme candidates that are completely out of touch with Virginia and present a real threat to people across the Commonwealth, especially when it comes to abortion, gun violence, and protecting democracy.

Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke said: “A record number of Democratic women and people of color are running for the Senate across Virginia this year. We’re excited to have nominees that reflect the diversity of our commonwealth who will fight to protect abortion rights, keep our communities safe from gun violence, and stand up to Republican extremism.”

Polls have shown that Virginians do not want new reproductive health care restrictions. In a late-March Washington Post-Schar School survey, 17% of all Virginia voters and only 36% of Virginia Republicans indicated they want stricter abortion laws; 41% of voters want less strict abortion laws, and 34% prefer the status quo. Just 35% of those surveyed said they approve of Youngkin’s handling of the abortion issue.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.

Josh Israel
Tags:

Recommended

Pennsylvania court throws out GOP lawsuit that sought to ban voting by mail

Pennsylvania court throws out GOP lawsuit that sought to ban voting by mail

By Emily Singer - June 29, 2023
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in New York City Council primary

Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in New York City Council primary

By Associated Press - June 28, 2023
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves prefers eliminating income tax over grocery tax

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves prefers eliminating income tax over grocery tax

By Emily Singer - June 27, 2023
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter

Read More
Pennsylvania court throws out GOP lawsuit that sought to ban voting by mail

Pennsylvania court throws out GOP lawsuit that sought to ban voting by mail

By Emily Singer - June 29, 2023
Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in New York City Council primary

Exonerated member of ‘Central Park Five’ takes lead in New York City Council primary

By Associated Press - June 28, 2023
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves prefers eliminating income tax over grocery tax

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves prefers eliminating income tax over grocery tax

By Emily Singer - June 27, 2023
White House touts economic success of ‘Bidenomics’

White House touts economic success of ‘Bidenomics’

By Oliver Willis - June 26, 2023
Nevada Republican Senate candidate Jim Marchant backs execution of DNC and RNC leaders

Nevada Republican Senate candidate Jim Marchant backs execution of DNC and RNC leaders

By Josh Israel - June 26, 2023
Majority of US voters share Biden’s pro-abortion rights views

Majority of US voters share Biden’s pro-abortion rights views

By Oliver Willis - June 23, 2023
TAI News
Latest
Record number of unintentional shootings by children in May and June

Record number of unintentional shootings by children in May and June

By Matt Cohen - June 29, 2023
Pennsylvania court throws out GOP lawsuit that sought to ban voting by mail

Pennsylvania court throws out GOP lawsuit that sought to ban voting by mail

By Emily Singer - June 29, 2023
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor

By Associated Press - June 29, 2023
Clean energy jobs boom helps every state as coal jobs decline

Clean energy jobs boom helps every state as coal jobs decline

By Oliver Willis - June 28, 2023
Glenn Youngkin faces lawsuit over voter disenfranchisement

Glenn Youngkin faces lawsuit over voter disenfranchisement

By Emily Singer - June 28, 2023
Trump blames his own ‘bravado’ for lying about classified documents

Trump blames his own ‘bravado’ for lying about classified documents

By Josh Israel - June 28, 2023
Close
TAI News
Get the latest progressive news here first.

Tai News

Newsletter