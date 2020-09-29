GOP senators are pretending Trump's Supreme Court pick isn't a threat to health care

Advertisement

Amy Coney Barrett is against abortion rights and criticized the decision upholding the Affordable Care Act. But Senate Republicans are lying about her stances as they rush to confirm her.

A trio of vulnerable Senate Republicans are lying to voters about the risk to abortion rights and the Affordable Care Act if Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.

If Coney Barrett is confirmed, her anti-abortion stance as well as her view that the Supreme Court wrongly decided that the ACA was constitutional back in 2012 put the right to an abortion as well as protections for preexisting conditions at risk.

But in a series of debates and tweets, GOP lawmakers downplayed her positions on critical policies.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said in a debate against her Democratic opponent, Theresa Greenfield, that the right to an abortion is not at risk if Coney Barrett is confirmed.

"I think the likelihood of Roe v. Wade being overturned is very minimal," Ernst said, referring to the landmark case that said the Constitution grants the right to an abortion. "I don't see that happening."

However, Coney Barrett is against abortion rights. And Donald Trump said he would only appoint Supreme Court justices who would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, Ernst is one of 200 GOP lawmakers who urged SCOTUS to overturn the landmark abortion case, citing the "unworkability" of the "right to abortion."

In a Montana Senate debate Monday night, Republican Sen. Steve Daines said Coney Barrett won't overturn the ACA — better known as Obamacare — even though she criticized the initial 2012 SCOTUS ruling deeming the ACA constitutional.

"The experts are saying it’s highly unlikely they’ll overturn the ACA. That’s the consensus of many legal experts," said Daines, who supports the GOP lawsuit to nix the ACA.