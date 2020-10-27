White House press secretary apparently moonlighting as Trump campaign adviser

Advertisement

She's on the federal payroll and reportedly earns about $183,000 per year.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Tuesday as a campaign adviser for the Trump campaign during an appearance on Fox News. But McEnany is also currently a federal employee, working as a White House press secretary.

Fox anchor Sandra Smith introduced McEnany as "Trump 2020 senior adviser and White House press secretary." McEnany did not challenge Smith's characterization of her role.

She appeared with a "Trump/Pence" backdrop and made explicitly partisan remarks, attacking the campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden while extolling the virtues of Donald Trump's candidacy and advocating for his reelection.

During her entire appearance, the onscreen text described McEnany as "Trump 2020 Senior Adviser."

Later in the day, McEnany also appeared on Fox Business, where she was introduced as "serving now as an adviser for the Trump campaign."

McEnany was announced as the White House press secretary in April of this year. Before that, she served as the national spokesperson for the Trump campaign.

When she joined the White House, then-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale released a statement noting her separation from the campaign.

McEnany reportedly earns an annual salary of around $183,000, paid by taxpayers as part of her role in the federal government.

Figures in the Trump administration have repeatedly been caught violating the federal Hatch Act, which forbids federal employees from using federal resources to advocate for partisan political causes.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is currently under investigation after he spoke before the Republican National Convention while on an official State Department trip to Israel.

Former senior Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway was repeatedly cited for violating the Act.

Trump has also used official presidential events to urge voters to support him and oppose the Democratic Party, and the White House was used as the venue for the final night of the Republican National Convention.

