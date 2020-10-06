McEnany — quarantined at home with COVID — says Americans need to go back to work

Advertisement

Kayleigh McEnany is among several White House staffers who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday called for American businesses to reopen and for workers to "go back to work."

"We can go back to work safely," McEnany told Fox Business. "We can overcome this, and it doesn't mean re-shutting down the economy as some on the Democrat side would like to do, it means reopening and doing so safely and cautiously."

McEnany made the comments from home, where she currently is in quarantine after testing positive for the virus that is ravaging the White House.

At least 23 people who work at the White House, attended a recent event there, or who came in contact with someone who works for Donald Trump have tested positive for COVID-19 thus far.

McEnany's aides, Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt, have also tested positive.

From the Oct. 6 edition of Fox Business' "Varney & Co.":

STUART VARNEY, Fox Business: Is he trying to rally our country's morale, and make a new start in responding to this? KAYLEIGH McENANY: That's exactly it. Look, the economy is open. Americans are going back to work. He doesn't want the American people to be fearful, he's clear-eyed about what this virus is like, he himself has gone through it. But being clear-eyed also is paired with being optimistic about our future, giving the American people encouragement that we can go back to work safely if we wash our hands, socially distance, wear a mask when we can't do so. We can overcome this, and it doesn't mean re-shutting down the economy as some on the Democrat side would like to do, it means reopening and doing so safely and cautiously.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.