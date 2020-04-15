WHO chief: Our commitment to the world 'remains absolute' despite Trump's attack

Donald Trump and Republicans are attacking the WHO to deflect blame for mishandling the American response to the coronavirus.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic that has taken thousands of lives in America and across the world, Donald Trump on Tuesday announced that he is halting U.S. funding to the World Health Organization.

Trump has falsely claimed that WHO covered up the spread of coronavirus. At the time the organization was allegedly conducting a cover-up, Trump was repeatedly downplaying the virus and has continually botched the American response to the infection.

From an April 15 press conference:

TEDROS ADHANOM GHEBREYESUS, World Health Organization director-general: The United States of America has been a longstanding and generous friend to WHO and we hope it will continue to be so. We regret the decision of the president of the United States to order a hold in funding to the World Health Organization.

With support from the people and government of the United States, WHO works to improve the health of many of the world's poorest and most vulnerable people. WHO is not only fighting COVID-19; we're also working to address polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malnutrition, cancer, diabetes, mental health, and many other diseases and conditions.

We also work with countries to strengthen health systems and improve access to life-saving health services.

WHO is reviewing the impact of our work of any withdrawal of U.S. funding and we work with our partners to fill any financial gaps we face and to ensure our work continues uninterrupted.

Our commitment to public health signs, and to serving all the people of the world, without fear or favor, remains absolute. Our mission and mandate are to work with all nations equally without regard to size of their populations or economies.

COVID-19 does not discriminate between rich nations and poor, large nations and small. It does not discriminate between nationalities, ethnicities, or ideologies. Neither do we. This is a time for all of us to be united in our common struggle against a common threat, a dangerous enemy.

When we are divided, the virus exploits the cracks between us. We're committed to serving the world's people and to accountability for the resources with which we're entrusted.