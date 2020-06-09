Barr admits Trump hid in bunker over fear of protests — not for an 'inspection'

Trump had said he went to the bunker during protests 'much more for an inspection.'

Attorney General William Barr on Monday admitted that Donald Trump went into a secure bunker in the bowels of the White House on May 29 over fears of the demonstrations happening nearby.

"Things were so bad that the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker," Barr told Fox News Monday night. "We can't have that in our country."

Barr's admission contradicts Trump's claim that he went into the bunker during the day to inspect it and that it was a "false report" to say he went into the bunker over fears of protesters.