Barr testifies he doesn't read Trump's tweets — months after complaining about them

Attorney General William Barr complained about Trump's tweets to ABC News in February, but he had a different story for Congress on Tuesday.

Attorney General William Barr testified to Congress on Tuesday that he does not read Donald Trump's tweets.

But in February, Barr criticized Trump for tweeting about Department of Justice issues, making it clear he does read the tweets.

"I think it's time to stop the tweeting about Department of Justice criminal cases," Barr told ABC News, referring to Trump. Barr also said Trump's tweets "make it impossible for me to do my job."

"I cannot do my job here at the department with a constant background commentary that undercuts me," Barr said.

The comments were made after prosecutors recommended a 9-year sentence for Trump ally Roger Stone. Trump later commuted Stone's sentence.

From a July 28 congressional hearing:

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D-CA): Are you familiar with the December 3, 2018, tweet, where Donald Trump said Roger Stone had shown "guts" by not testifying against him? WILLIAM BARR: No, I'm not familiar with that. SWALWELL: You don't read the president's tweets? BARR: No. SWALWELL: Well, there's a lot of evidence in the president's tweets, Mr. Attorney General. I think you should start reading them.

Published with permission of The American Independent Foundation.