AG Barr admits he's taking information from Giuliani on Ukraine

Attorney General William Barr said that the Department of Justice has set up an "intake process" for information from Ukraine regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden — helping to prop up an investigation into a conspiracy theory that has already thoroughly been debunked.

Barr made the admission at a news conference on Monday, during which he also stated the "intake process" is open to receiving information from Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani is under federal investigation for acting as an unregistered foreign agent in Ukraine, as he was a ringleader in Trump's effort to force Ukrainian leadership to announce an investigation into Biden, a potential political rival of Trump's for the 2020 presidential race.

"We had established an intake process in the field so that any information coming in from Ukraine could be carefully scrutinized by the department so that we could address its provenance," Barr said, adding that information could come from Giuliani as well.

Barr added that the DOJ has an "obligation to have an open door to anybody who wishes to provide us information that they think is relevant," but said that the department has "to be very careful with respect to any information coming from the Ukraine."

For Justice Department officials say Barr's admission that he's accepting information from Giuliani — even while Giuliani is under investigation by the very department Barr oversees — is not in line with how the department usually functions, according to CBS's Paula Reid.

Reporters at the news conference, however, didn't get to ask Barr about how taking information from Giuliani is acceptable because he abruptly left the news conference and refused to take any more questions.

Barr was asked about Giuliani after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told CBS News on Sunday that the Justice Department is indeed working with Giuliani.

"The Department of Justice is receiving information coming out of the Ukraine from Rudy," Graham said on "Face the Nation."

The department initially refused to comment on how information-sharing was working with Giuliani, until Monday's news conference on an unrelated subject.

