The Gun Lobby's Secret WeaponBy Alexander Zaitchik

THURSDAY, JUNE 19, 2014: David Brock, founder of Media Matters for America and New York Times best-selling author, is relaunching the American Independent, formerly a network of state-based digital news-gathering operations founded in 2006. Under a new model, the organization will fund individual journalism projects, with an emphasis on exposing the nexus of conservative power in Washington and with the potential for informing the public debate and influencing national policy. MORE . . .